Madurai

Chamber extends support to farmers protesting in New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry extends support to farmers who are protesting in New Delhi demanding withdrawal of three agricultural laws passed by the Union government.

A press release from Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said farmers were the backbone of Indian economy. Traders and commercial establishments were committed to the growth and livelihood of farmers. “The Chamber stands in solidarity with farmers in opposing the recently passed agricultural laws,” the release added.

