‘Allow us to use cemetery’

A group of Christians attached to Sacred Heart Church in Udaiyarpatti here submitted petition in the Collectorate on Tuesday seeking the Collector’s intervention to ensure their continued use of their cemetery.

As the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Udaiyarpatti here use the cemetery on a patta land near a temple in Manimurtheeswaram over the past 40 years, it is being opposed by the Hindus for the past few years as the burial ground is situated close to the temple. When a group of miscreants damaged the tombs in the cemetery on October 18, 2020, it triggered tension.

Subsequently, the police arrested a few activists of Hindu Makkal Katchi after the representatives of all political parties including the office-bearers of then ruling AIADMK submitted petition to the Collector seeking action against the miscreants involved in this incident. Another meeting attended by representatives from all political parties and the religions passed a resolution in support of using the cemetery by the Christians.

“However, we are being discouraged by the police and the Corporation officials from using this cemetery, which is a holy place for us as the mortal remains of our ancestors have been laid to rest there. We are submitting this petition to the Collector seeking his intervention to restore our right,” said the petitioners.