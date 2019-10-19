Case against three persons for provocative poster

MADURAI

A revenge poster pasted at the entrance of Madurai Kamaraj University College on Race Course Road and in a few other locations in the northern parts of the city shocked the public on Saturday.

The poster carrying the image of a youth on a bike had words expressing anger and sentences seeking to take revenge on the slayers of the youth.

Police said the youth in the poster, identified as B. Praveen Kumar of Anuppanadi, who was a second year student in the college, was allegedly murdered a year ago by a gang in the neighbourhood due to enmity between them.

The Teppakulam police had registered a case of murder and eight persons were arrested.

As a sequel to the crime, the victim’s friends had allegedly put up the poster near the entrance of the college, preliminary inquiries revealed.

The Tallakulam police registered a case under TNOPPD Act and arrested three persons for pasting the provocative poster. They were later released on own bail. Further investigation is on.