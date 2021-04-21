Cardamom workers stage road roko

The ‘sudden’ decision by the Kerala authorities insisting on COVID-19 certificate and e-pass for entry into the State resulted in thousands of cardamom workers resorting to a road roko near the by-pass stretch here on Wednesday.

Following the flash strike by workers, vehicular movement on the stretch went for a toss for over an hour during the day.

With the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, the Kerala authorities said that as a precautionary measure, they would permit only those people, who had a certificate stating that they had tested negative to the virus. Also, the e-pass was made mandatory.

However, workers from Theni district, who are working in Kumuli, Sakkupallam, Vandanmedu, Nedungandam, Cumbum Mettu and among other areas, said that they had obtained the e-pass as instructed by the Kerala authorities for a period of six months. But, the ‘sudden’ announcement to have COVID-19 negative certificates took them by shock. As the police personnel at the check post were clear on seeing the certificate, the workers returned.

As they came near Cumbum (Siluvaikoil) by pass, they resorted to a road blockade. As the news spread, Cumbum North Police officials came to the spot and held talks. As the workers insisted that they would give up the stir only if they were allowed to go for work, the TN police held talks with their counterparts to permit the workers to go for work today with the e-pass.

Following this, the workers went for their jobs in the cardamom estates.