GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Candidates eligible under ESIC can apply for MBBS, BDS, B. Sc. Nursing seats

May 02, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Children of Insured Persons (IP) of ESIC, who are seeking admission to MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. Nursing programme under ESIC IP Quota can apply online for the ‘Ward of IP Certificate’ for 2024-2025 before May 21.

According to a press release, the candidates can apply for 466 MBBS seats available all over India which includes 50 seats in Tamil Nadu (30 seats in ESIC Medical College, K. K. Nagar, Chennai and 20 seats in Government Medical College, Coimbatore), 28 BDS and 60 B.Sc. Nursing seats under the Insured Person (IP) quota.

Details about the documents required to be uploaded are published in the website: www.esic.gov.in and for any further information, the candidates can contact the nearest ESIC Branch Offices/Sub-Regional Office, K.K Nagar, Madurai (contact no: 0452 2531074), according to the press release issued by Joint Director (i/c) ESIC, Sub Regional Office, Madurai, R. Suresh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.