Candidate setting in EVMs begins in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency

April 10, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan inspects the process of candidate setting in Sivakasi on Wednesday.

 The process of candidate setting in electronic voting machines for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency has begun in all six Assembly constituencies. 

Officials have taken up the task of fixing ballot papers containing the names of candidates, along with their symbols and photographs, in the ballot units in the presence of agents of the candidates.  

With Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency having 27 candidates in the fray, two ballot units would be used for the April 19 polling. 

A total of 4,066 ballot units have been allocated for the constituency comprising Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam Assembly segments. 

After fixing the ballot papers, 5% of the EVMs would be tested by connecting them to the VVPATs and control units and polling 1,000 votes each, Virudhunagar Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan said after inspecting the process under way in Sivakasi Assembly constituency.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday evening. 

Sivakasi Assistant Returning Officer Viswanathan and Sivakasi Tahsildar Vadivel, were among those who were present.

