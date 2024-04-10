Candidate setting in EVMs begins in Madurai

April 10, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The process of candidate setting in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency has started.

Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha inspected the exercise. The officials have taken up the work of fixing ballot papers containing the names of candidates along with their symbols and photographs in the ballot units in the presence of representatives of the candidates. There are 21 candidates in the fray in Madurai constituency. Hence two ballot units will be used in the polling booths.