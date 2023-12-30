GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancellation of train services on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section

December 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Cancellation of train services on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section has been extended up to January 5 as restoration of the flood-affected tracks between Seydunganallur and Srivaikuntam is under way.

All Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special trains are fully cancelled till January 5.

Partial cancellation

Train No.06679/06680 Vanchi Maniyachchi- Tiruchendur-Vanchi Maniyachchi unreserved specials are partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur till January 5.

Similarly, Train No. 16731/16732 Palakkad-Tiruchendur-Palakkad will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur.

The trains would be operated up to and from Tirunelveli till January 5.

Train No 20605/20606 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Expresses will be partially chancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur. The trains would be operated up to and from Tirunelveli till January 5.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.