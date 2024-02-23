Call to make Dean appointments through counselling

February 23, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai health activists have urged the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian to conduct counselling for position of Dean in Government Medical College Hospitals in the State.

After finding the counselling process irregular in the past 10 years, Mr. Subramanian announced in 2021 that all posts of health workers would be filled through counselling to ensure transparency in recruitment, said A. Veronica Mary, an activist based in Madurai.

From then on, promotions and transfers of health workers in primary health centres, taluk hospitals, nurses in medical college hospitals, joint directors under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicines, among others were effected through proper counselling. But the allegation of irregularities over appointment of Deans in some of the important medical colleges was raised among doctors, Ms. Mary said.

In a hospital in Chennai, the Dean’s appointment was deemed irregular as the person appointed was junior experience wise compared to other doctors. This could have been avoided had the appointment was made through counselling, she added.

“As government hospitals serve several thousands of patients every single day, only a fit person should be appointed at the helm,” she said.

“As Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel is retiring by April, a similar fit person must be appointed through counselling,” Ms. Mary added.