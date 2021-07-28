BSNL workers, officers observe fast demanding nod for 4G services

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the private telecom majors are gearing up for testing the 5G service, employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited observed fast here on Wednesday demanding the Union Government to start of 4G services here at the earliest to keep the official communicator afloat in the competition.

The protesting employees and the officials of BSNL said the Union Government should start the service immediately by providing all the equipment required for it. Moreover, steps should be taken to start the 5G services also as the private players were working aggressively on this cutting-edge technology to woo the subscribers.

The Union Government, besides giving the arrears of ₹ 39,000 crore to be given to the BSNL, should disburse the salary to its employees and the officials on the last day of every month.

Instead of selling the mobile phone signal transmission towers, the Union Government should take steps for maintaining and upgrading the towers, the protestors said.

In Thoothukudi, the BSNL workers, led by P. Muruga Perumal, president of the Confederation of BSNL Employees’ and Officials’ Union, observed fast on the General Manager Office premises.