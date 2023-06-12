BSNL to launch 4G services in Thoothukudi district

June 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the official communicator, is gearing up to launch 4G services in Thoothukudi district in near future with homegrown communication equipment.

BSNL has adopted a native 4G technology supplied by Tata Consultancy Service with technology backed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), a research wing under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TEJAS Networks, Bengaluru, an official statement said

During the upgradation, all 222 existing towers of Thoothukudi Operational Area will be upgraded to 4G with 10 MHz spectrum. The noteworthy point of this technological upgradation is that all the hardware supplied for the towers will have built-in 5G capability and hence can be upgraded to 5G just by software upgradation.

In addition to the above, 24 more new 4G towers are planned for Thoothukudi Operational Area, which will further improve the BSNL mobile coverage in Thoothukudi district.

After completion of the above planned network upgradations and expansion, the user experience and satisfaction of BSNL mobile customers are expected to be superior.

For availing this advanced 4G services of BSNL, the customers who are presently having BSNL 2G / 3G SIMs are requested to change to BSNL 4G SIMs from the nearby BSNL Customer Service Centres / franchisee offices / mela locations at free of cost, the statement said.