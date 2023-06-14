Blood component separator facility inaugurated at Sivakasi GH

June 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Indian Oil Corporation and Kaleeswari Fireworks have donated ₹50 lakh-worth blood component separator facility, under their corporate social responsibility funds, to Sivaksi Government Hospital.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan formally inaugurated the new facility, in the presence of MP B. Manickam Tagore, IOCL Executive Director V.C. Ashokan, and Director of Kaleeswari Fireworks A.P. Selvarajan.

The Collector said blood component separator was an indispensable infrastructure for providing higher medical care at the GH.

Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan, Mayor I. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner Sankaran and Chief Medical Officer Ayyanar were also present.

Similarly, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited donated a ₹35 lakh-worth ambulance to Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital at a function, in which NLC’s Chief Executive Officer K. Anandaramanujam and Dean J. Sangumani were present.

Meanwhile, Blood Donors’ Club was inaugurated at the medical college on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday. Seventy-one medical college students donated blood on the occasion.