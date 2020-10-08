Madurai

Bishops’ council condemns Hathras incident

Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council has condemned the recent gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Madurai Archbishop Antony Pappusamy said in a statement that the incident was a shame to the whole country. “The cremation of the victim without the family’s consent is against the law. The government must give an answer to this injustice. Neither the Prime Minister nor leaders of the State’s ruling party condemned this brutal attack,” he said.

He criticised the manner in which the authorities dealt with the incident. Strict action must be taken against the accused, he said.

