Biodiversity Management Committees to be created in villages along Tamirabharani watercourse: Collector

Painted Storks and other birds spotted at Thiruppudaimarudhur near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

All villages along the Tamirabharani watercourse in the district will soon have Biodiversity Management Committees to record and conserve bio-resources, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Participating in ‘International Biodiversity Day’ celebration held at Thiruppudaimarudhur near Cheranmahadevi in the district on Saturday, Mr. Vishnu said climate changes, food and water conservation, protecting waterbodies from pollution, etc., were posing serious threats to biodiversity. Since every citizen had the responsibility of conserving biodiversity by assuaging these challenges and the resources should be used judiciously and in sustainable manner instead of going in for mindless development activities.

“Since the people of Thiruppudaimarudhur and Koonthankulam love nature and conserve the birds, thousands of birds – both domestic and migratory birds – are visiting these villages every year. Hence, the villagers are being honoured and encouraged by sanctioning more number of welfare schemes for these hamlets,” Mr. Vishnu said.

As per the Biodiversity Act 2002, a seven-member Biodiversity Management Committee had been created in Thiruppudaimarudhur to record the bio-resources of the village including birds, animals, trees etc. Moreover, the Committee would come-out with its plan of conserving these resources for which the official machinery would extend assistance.

“Similarly, the committees will be created in all villages on the banks of the Tamirabharani for creating awareness of biodiversity conservation and protecting it for the generations to come. We’ll encourage these activities by implementing welfare schemes in these villages,” said Mr. Vishnu, who released a song on Tamirabharani conservation, composed by Ravindran of Cheranmahadevi.

Led by Commandant of Manimuthar Battalion 12, Karthikeyan, over 200 trainee policemen cleaned the bushes along the Tamirabharani watercourse.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi, Sindhu, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency A. Palani and others were present.