Madurai

Bid to stage stir by college students

Police personnel disperse college students in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Scores of students from various colleges were picked up at different places in the city on Wednesday when they tried to take out processions seeking conduct of semester examination in online mode.

After the State government clarified that examination for all arts and science, engineering, polytechnic colleges and universities would be held only in offline mode on Tuesday, police stepped up vigil in the district.

Police pickets were also posted in the colleges to prevent students holding agitations there.

Students who were planning to take out a procession from Chinna Chokkikulam were picked up when they were hiding in a mall. All of them were later let off.


