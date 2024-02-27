GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BDO in Ramanathapuram district caught while receiving bribe

February 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Srikrishna L 2193

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths caught red-handed a Block Development Officer here while he was receiving a bribe of ₹60,000 from a realtor on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from A. Mohamed Shariff Sait, 45, of Bharati Nagar, DVAC Inspector Rajeswari registered a case. It is said that Sait had a piece of land and proposed to develop it into residential plots. He had approached the Ramanathapuram Union BDO Sevugaperumal in this regard.

The officer had directed him to remit the development charges of ₹28,192 and ₹50,745 as other fees in a government account. The realtor had remitted the same and presented the copies of challans with the officer.

When the applicant asked for issuing the necessary approval for developing the residential plots, the BDO had demanded ₹60,000 as bribe. Since he did not want to part with the money, the complainant approached the DVAC which laid a trap and caught the official red-handed while receiving the money. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.