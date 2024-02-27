BDO in Ramanathapuram district caught while receiving bribe

February 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths caught red-handed a Block Development Officer here while he was receiving a bribe of ₹60,000 from a realtor on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from A. Mohamed Shariff Sait, 45, of Bharati Nagar, DVAC Inspector Rajeswari registered a case. It is said that Sait had a piece of land and proposed to develop it into residential plots. He had approached the Ramanathapuram Union BDO Sevugaperumal in this regard.

The officer had directed him to remit the development charges of ₹28,192 and ₹50,745 as other fees in a government account. The realtor had remitted the same and presented the copies of challans with the officer.

When the applicant asked for issuing the necessary approval for developing the residential plots, the BDO had demanded ₹60,000 as bribe. Since he did not want to part with the money, the complainant approached the DVAC which laid a trap and caught the official red-handed while receiving the money. Further investigations are on.