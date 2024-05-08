Bar in-charge hacked to death

A liquor bar in-charge was hacked to death as he refused to give free liquor to his predecessor.

Police said S. Mookkaiah of Chidambarampatti near Kayathar was in-charge of the bar attached to the liquor shop in Krishna Nagar near Inaam Maniyaachi near here. As he did not properly maintain the accounts for the business in the bar, the bar licensee removed Mookkaiah and appointed P. Gurusamy, 62, of Indra Nagar in Kovilpatti.

When Mookkaiah asked Gurusamy to give him liquor bottles on Wednesday, the latter refused to give him. Agitated over this, Mookkaiah hacked Gurusamy to death on the spot.

Kovilpatti West police are on the lookout for Mookkaiah.