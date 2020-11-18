Bail plea dismissed

Principal Sessions Judge G. Ilangovan dismissed the bail petition of R. Vijay alias Thuppakki Vijay, accused of going on a rampage in an inebriated state and destroying 10 vehicles along with two other associates in Sellur.
The prosecution case was that Vijay and the two others on October 6 damaged 10 vehicles and a shop with swords and stones, causing damage to the tune of ₹63,000. Sellur police had booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act and the Arms Act. It is said that five cases, including one of murder, are pending against Vijay.
Vijay was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 8.
