Baby shower for 250 pregnant women held in Sattur

Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran distributed freebies to 250 pregnant women at a social baby shower programme here on Friday.

The Minister said that only a healthy and happy mother can deliver a healthy baby and the baby shower programme was organised to ensure it. The government was organising the social ‘valaikappu’ programme for the underprivileged women who could not afford such functions. The programme did not discriminate women on the lines of caste and religion, he added.

By creating an awareness among the pregnant women about health, the government had reduced mortality of mother and child during delivery. The mothers are also insisted upon going for institutionalised deliveries.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the social baby shower programme was unique to Tamil Nadu in the entire country. The government was helping the women to deliver a healthy baby in all possible ways and also ensures health of the child upto six years through integrated child development scheme.

He appealed to the pregnant women to come forward to take COVID-19 vaccination.

Sattur MLA A. R. R. Raghuraman; District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian; Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Pushpa; ICDS Project Officer Rajam; and Sattur Tahisildar Seethalakshmi were present.