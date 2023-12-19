‘Autorickshaw zones, akin to bus stops, will come up in city soon’

December 19, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Madurai

To regulate share autorickshaws and maintain the commuter’s safety, autorickshaw zones would be set up in busy areas, said Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Kumar.

Speaking at an awareness meeting for share autorickshaw drivers, organised by the Madurai city police here on Tuesday, he said that mistakes committed by a few autorickshaw drivers would create a bad impression on all the drivers and in turn public would be hesitant to use autorickshaw.

Making note of the various violations on roads, Mr. Kumar pointed out that autorickshaw drivers had made a habit of stopping randomly on the road to board and deboard passengers which not only disturbs the traffic but also could lead to accidents.

Also, drivers should make use of the autorickshaw zones that would be set up soon in some of the important areas in the city to board and deboard passengers, he said.

A. Thirumalaikumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, while speaking at the meeting, warned that the installation of loud audio systems and illuminating lights in autorickshaws would not be entertained and if continued, they would be fined.

Further, he advised the drivers not to stick caste-related photos and words on the autos as it could provoke people.

“Autorickshaws that are privately owned should not be used for public purposes, as during times of accidents and other incidents, the damage would not be covered in insurance,” he said.

Madurai central zone Road Transport Officer (RTO) Chitra listed out the fine amount that would be imposed for various violations on road.

“In most of the places, autorickshaws with altered seats to fit in more passengers could be seen, but drivers should realise that it was an offence,” she added.

“If caught with more passengers than the stipulated 3+1, the driver must pay a fine of ₹ 200 for each extra passenger,” said Ms. Chitra.

She instructed the autorickshaw drivers to carry their licence, insurance and other relevant documents, if not original at least the photocopy, along with them.

“As Madurai is a major tourist attraction in the State, many tourists from other States and countries would visit the place every day. Autorickshaw drivers who are the first to welcome and receive them should treat them with respect and dignity, as it would create a positive opinion about the people and the State,” she added.

Autorickshaw drivers who spoke at the meeting said the permit for the autorickshaws was too costly for a driver to bear.

Ayyanar, a driver, said that as he was driving a rented autorickshaw, he wanted to upgrade to his own autorickshaw but the charge of around ₹ 1.7 lakh fixed for the permit was too costly for him.

As providing new permits has been stalled for quite some time due to an ongoing case in court, they demanded to find an alternative to provide permits.