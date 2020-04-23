Auto drivers seek relief

Members of Tamil Nadu Auto Workers’ Sammelan here have urged the government to include autorickshaw drivers in relief scheme and disburse cash through Regional Transport Offices.

Speaking to reporters, CITU general secretary M Sivaji said here on Thursday that only a few drivers and workers were members in the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board. So, the government should extend the relief to all workers during this pandemic. The COVID-19 has completely hit normal life of autorickshaw drivers and workers. It would be welcome to give a relief of ₹ 1000 in two phases through respective RTOs across the State, he said and added that they had sent at least six mails to government officials but there was no response to their grievance.

As a last resort, he said the Sammelan may approach the court seeking justice as the pandemic had not only hit lives of autorickshaw drivers but also posed a very big question mark on their future.