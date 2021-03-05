Auto driver murdered

An auto driver Panayadiyaan (43), son of Irulandi of VOC Nagar, was allegedly murdered here on Friday.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the crime may have happened due to previous enmity among the auto drivers.
According to a police officer, who inspected the scene of crime, at least three persons had targeted Panayadiyaan near the Anna Statue, in the new bus stand area around 6 p.m.The trio attacked him with wooden logs. He fell unconscious and two others identified as Annamalai and Rajesh, who had attacked him, were also hurt.
All the three were rushed to the General Hospital and Panayadiyaan succumbed to the injuries.
As the news spread, the family and relatives of the auto driver assembled in large numbers in front of the GH. A large posse of police personnel was deployed.
SP E. Karthik and DSP Vellathurai had visited the spot, the police added.
