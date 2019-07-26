Astrologer held for cheating

Theni District Crime Branch has arrested an astrologer, A. Velmurugan, resident of Ondiveeran Colony, Allinagaram, for cheating a client from Chennai to the tune of ₹5.30 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold.

Almost two and a half years ago, one T. Lohiya from Chrompet, Chennai, had approached the astrologer for reading horoscopes. The astrologer had allegedly intimidated Lohiya by predicting bad omens and had kept demanding hefty sums of money for conducting poojas and rituals.

The victim had given ₹5.30 lakh initially through bank transfer. On another occasion, the astrologer had allegedly taken 10 sovereigns of gold chain with a ‘thaali’ under the pretext of conducting a ritual.

Subsequently, the victim after realising the ploy of the astrologer had demanded that the money and gold be returned. The astrologer had then threatened him with dire consequences. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Theni district Superintendent of Police, on Thursday and the case was forwarded to the Theni District Crime Branch.

The crime branch police have registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (1) (for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the accused astrologer has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.