Armed robbers snatch ₹3.34 lakh from TASMAC employees near Madurai

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Thursday night

In a daring armed robbery, two TASMAC salesmen were attacked with beer bottles and robbed of ₹3.34 lakh in suburban Silaiman in Madurai on Thursday night.

Police said the salesman of Silaiman TASMAC shop, S. Rajendran (45) was riding the motorbike carrying the money in a bag. His colleague, another salesman, Murugesan, was following him on another bike, while a helper, Tirupathi, was proceeding in front on a bike.

When Rajendran came to the Madurai-Ramanathapuram highway near Keezhadi, three persons, riding a motorbike intercepted the bike and waylaid him, at around 10 p.m. While one of them brandished a knife, another person attacked Rajendran with a beer bottle on his head. Simultaneously, the other person inflicted cut injuries on his hand. Even as the scuffle was going on, Murugesan reached the spot. When he tried to help his colleague, the robbers allegedly attacked him also with the beer bottle.

The robbers managed to snatch the bag containing ₹3.34 lakh and fled the scene.

Though the TASMAC employees raised an alarm and tried to get help from vehicles passing them, no one came forward to their rescue, the police said.

Rajendran has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Silaiman police are investigating.

Meanwhile, in another incident reported in Madurai City, a retired railway employee, Selvam (62) of Periyar Nagar was attacked by two unidentified persons on Friday morning before robbing his mobile phone at Madakulam.

The police said they attacked him on Madakulam Main Road when he was on his regular morning walk at around 5.45 a.m.

S.S. Colony police are investigating the case.