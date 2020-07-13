‘Apply for pension schemes only online’

Virudhunagar
Applications seeking various types of pensions from the Revenue Department through Social Security Schemes (SSS) in Virudhunagar district can be made only through online mode. Hard copies of applications would not be entertained at the offices.
In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that the Special Tahsildar (SSS) was receiving applications for Indira Gandhi National Oldage Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Differently-Abled Persons Pension Scheme, Destitute Widows Pension Scheme, Differently-abled Persons Pension Scheme, Chief Minister’s Farmers Protection Pension Scheme and Elderly Unmarried Women Pension Scheme.
However, the Virudhunagar district official website has made provisions for submitting online applications for the above said schemes. People can make use of the facility through e-service centres.
People should produce their ration card, Aadhaar card, BPL number, bank account number, medical certificate, community certificate, differently abled identity card, widow certificate, destitute certificate and submit their applications on payment to the e-service centre.
