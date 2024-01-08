GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Applications invited for diploma course in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers

January 08, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for a one-year Diploma course in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) offered by National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad.

Besides suppling the agricultural inputs, the agri-input dealers are the prime source of farm information. However, majority of these dealers do not have formal agricultural education, said Joint Director of Agriculture, Ramanathapuram, in a statement.

Amidst the changing climatic conditions, newer pests and diseases are infecting the crops. In this backdrop, in order to build their technical competency in agriculture and to facilitate them to serve the farmers better and to act as para – extension professionals, the diploma course is being offered to the agri-input dealers.

The programme would be be implemented through State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institutes.

The self-finance course is also taught through 50% subsidy.

The minimum educational qualification is appearance in 10th class. The cost of the course in self-finance mode is ₹ 20,000 and through the centre’s subsidy it would be ₹ 10,000.

However, where agribusiness companies are involved, the company will contribute ₹ 10, 000 and the balance ₹ 10, 000 will be contributed equally by DAC and Input Dealer.

The course would be conducted through contact classes by agricultural experts and practitioners at district level on Sundays or market holidays. Interested candidates may apply for the course in person at the office of Joint Director of Agriculture, Ramanathapuram.

