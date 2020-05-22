Anti-Sterlite protest firing second anniversary

THOOTHUKUDI

Amidst heavy deployment of police personnel across this port town and the floral tribute paid in silence by the public and the political parties, the second anniversary of anti-Sterlite protest firing in which 13 persons were killed passed off peacefully on Friday.

When the anti-Sterlite protesters took out procession towards the Collectorate against the copper smelter on May 22, 2018, violence broke out in the rally that led to arson and the killing of 13 persons in police firing.

Since lockdown has been clamped across the country in the wake of COVID – 19 pandemic, police had denied permission for taking out silent processions or conducting public meetings or special prayers in the churches in memory of those who were killed in police firing.

Flex banners carrying the photographs of the 13 victims had been erected for homage in the villages such as A. Kumareddiyarpuram, Pandaarampatti, South Veerapandiapuram, Madaththur and Meelavittaan that played pivotal role in the protest.

Sporting black dresses and black masks, the villagers in small groups paid floral tributes to the victims by showering flower petals on the banners.

Relatives of the victims, who went to their tombs, were stopped by the police, who collected the Aadhaar card numbers from them before allowing them to pay their homage.

Political parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Thamizhar Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres remembered the victims in the simple functions organised in their party offices.

Led by Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, over 1,000 police personnel had been deployed in and around Thoothukudi in the wake of the second anniversary.