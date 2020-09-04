Angry parents paste ‘obituary’ poster of daughter

Shocked over the elopement of their daughter with a boy, the angry parents pasted posters, declaring that she was dead, all over the town on Friday

Police said that Jayapal, a native of Veppampatti near Chinnamanur, was working in Bangalore. He and his family had proposed to conduct the marriage of their daughter with a boy from neighbouring Pannaipuram on Wednesday.

When relatives of the bride and groom were busy preparing for the wedding, the daughter went missing.

After a frantic search, they came to know that she had married a boy of her choice. Though, they lodged a complaint with the police, the girl's parents pasted posters all over the town declaring that their daughter had died.