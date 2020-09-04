Madurai

Angry parents paste ‘obituary’ poster of daughter

Shocked over the elopement of their daughter with a boy, the angry parents pasted posters, declaring that she was dead, all over the town on Friday

Police said that Jayapal, a native of Veppampatti near Chinnamanur, was working in Bangalore. He and his family had proposed to conduct the marriage of their daughter with a boy from neighbouring Pannaipuram on Wednesday.

When relatives of the bride and groom were busy preparing for the wedding, the daughter went missing.

After a frantic search, they came to know that she had married a boy of her choice. Though, they lodged a complaint with the police, the girl's parents pasted posters all over the town declaring that their daughter had died.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 7:45:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/angry-parents-paste-obituary-poster-of-daughter/article32524777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story