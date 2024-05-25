GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An exhibition that showcases the treasure hidden in palmyra trees

Published - May 25, 2024 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the palm leaf art exhibition held at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai on Saturday.

Visitors at the palm leaf art exhibition held at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A five-day workshop which aims at teaching people the art of engraving, drawing and painting on palm leaves began on Saturday at the Agro Food Trade Centre in Sikkandar Chavadi. The palm leaf art workshop is being conducted by the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Miracletree Life Sciences.

The place is also hosting the ‘Soulful Art on Palm Leaf Exhibition’ which has more than 500 palm leaf artworks, handicrafts such as palm puppets and bookmarks on display which can be purchased by the public. The exhibition timings are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entry to the exhibition is free. The theme of the five-day event is ‘Let us revive Palmyra treasure’.

President of Agro Food Trade Centre (AFTC) S. Rethinavelu, Chairman of SKY Group of Companies V. Sundararaj, Founder of Miracletree Life Science Rajendran Saravanakumaran and Director of AFTC K. Suresh Kumar were present.

Mr. Rethinavelu spoke about the importance of palm leaves and the moringa tree. He urged the government to carry out more research on the two trees. Mr. Sundararaj said that the art of engraving and drawing on palm leaves was introduced by Tamils and it had spread to Odisha. Tamil Nadu has the largest number of palm trees in India. People should be encouraged to take up this art, he said.

Five artisans from Odisha have been invited to mentor the students in learning the art form. “Since there has been a good reception this year, we are planning on expanding the workshop next year”, the organisers said.

A parent, R. Kalpana, who has enrolled her daughter in the workshop said, “The workshop is something that is unique and my daughter was also very curious to know more about it”. She also expressed her admiration for the exhibits kept at the expo for their minute details.

