An astronaut-in-waiting reaches out to others

For D. Udhayakeerthika, 21, who wishes to literally reach the stars, philanthropy during COVID-19 pandemic, came naturally.
This student who is all set to undergo pilot training in Delhi after completing a rigorous astronaut training course in Poland’s Analog Astronaut Training Center and bachelor’s at the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Ukraine is distributing essentials to 400 families in need at her hometown at Allinagaram, two kms from Theni.
She says that her father who paints billboards for a living and her mother who works as a typist at a lawyer’s office could in no way afford to pay for her education. Her dreams of being an astronaut have been fulfilled till date through crowdfunding. “At every stage of my education - particularly going to Ukraine and Poland - required funds in lakhs. Thousands, including famous personalities in the field of cinema, music and many other good Samaritans came forward to help,” she said.
When COVID-19 struck, she was waiting to begin pilot training in Delhi but had to come back. “When I came back to Theni, I saw many others who were in need. Many did not even have a single meal. Since, I too have struggled in my life to purchase books and also for my education, I could empathise with the struggle,” she said.
She said that she had saved up some money from crowdfunding and after getting permission from donors, decided to use around ₹4 lakh to help 400 families with essentials. “Even if we cannot help everyone, we can try to help some,” she said.
