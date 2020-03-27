Amma Unavagams functioning in full swing in Theni district: Collector

THENI

In the last two days — March 26 and 27, a little over 20,000 persons had benefitted through the Amma Unavagams, which had been serving food from as early as 7 a.m., said Collector M. Pallavi Baldev here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, after a review meeting of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the district, she said that apart from the general public, the officials had been feeding those who are homeless.

With the 21-day curfew in place, public have been instructed to remain indoors as a precaution. The COVID-19 pandemic virus can be delinked and defeated only by personal distancing. Hence, the Union government had ordered curfew, she clarified.

Only those, who had to discharge duties as mandated by the governments, such as doctors, para medical teams, government staff in designated departments among others were permitted movement in public space.

Others, who were warned by the police on the first day were being charged now with fines. In the last two days, for the violations under the Cr PC Section 144, the police had booked 191 cases against 203 persons. As many as 153 two-wheelers were seized.

For those merchants, who had to transport grocery items from one end to another within the district,they shall approach the PA (General) to the Collector and obtain a pass with vehicle number. Only those with valid pass shall be permitted to transport goods, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said and added that public can call the 24-hour covid-19 control room to share information or suggestions.

The governments have made enough arrangements at the government hospital and all the PHCs. In the event of any symptoms of fever,cough or cold, public without any delay shall visit the nearest facility, the Collector said and to a query said that there was no need for panic buying of vegetables as steps were being taken to open up designated outlets for the benefit of the public.