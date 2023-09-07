HamberMenu
American College, Madurai, signs MoU with Korean varsity

September 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The American College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Handong Global University, South Korea here on Thursday.

Describing the signing of the MoU as a significant milestone in fostering global cooperation and educational advancement, College Principal and Secretary M Davamani Christober said that it would bring forth numerous academic opportunities for students and faculty members.

The MoU signifies a commitment to enhancing cultural understanding, academic collaboration, and in research, said Sungmin Kim Manager of Exchange Programme at Handong Global University.

The MoU will undoubtedly open doors for joint projects, research initiatives, joint conferences, and other activities to benefit the academic community. Channels for robust academic exchange will be established, enabling students and faculty to broaden their horizons, deepen their knowledge, and develop meaningful cross-cultural connections.

Earlier, Martin David, Vice Principal, welcomed the gathering and J. Paul Jayakar, Dean, for International Exchange proposed a vote of thanks.

