Ambasamudram custodial torture case victim seeks copy of inquiry report, compensation

August 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

One of the victims of the Ambasamudram custodial torture case T. Arunkumar, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, has filed two petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, one seeking a copy of the inquiry report and the other seeking compensation from the State.

Justice D. Nagarjun directed the petitions to be posted along with the other connected petitions. Mr. Arunkumar in his earlier petition sought a direction to the CB-CID to complete the investigation and file the final report before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

The petitioner said he and a few others, including his younger brother, were picked up by the police in the name of an inquiry in an attempt to murder case. He said they were subjected to inhumane treatment by a team of police personnel led by the then Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh (now suspended).

In his present petitions, he sought a copy of the inquiry report. IAS Officer P. Amudha conducted an inquiry into the incident. He sought compensation from the State as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his earlier petition, Mr. Arunkumar said speedy investigation and justice were part of the fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens of the country. The CB-CID should complete the investigation in 60 days and file the chargesheet, failing which they should file an explanation. He said that he was told that the CB-CID had asked for a deadline extension to file the final report.

The petitioner said as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, interim compensation and protection should have been provided to him and his family. However, the authorities did not do so, he said. The court adjourned the hearing of all the petitions till August 21.

