Allow devotees to observe fast in outer corridor of Tiruchendur temple: plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to permit devotees of Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district to observe fast in the outer praharam (corridor) of the temple during ‘Kanda Shasti’ festival.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad was hearing the petition filed by R. Sidhrangathan, a devotee of the temple. He said during ‘Kanda Shasti’ festival, devotees used to observe fast in the outer praharam of the temple and perform pujas at the temple with the permission of authorities all these years.

However, this year the authorities had not granted permission for the observance of fasting in the outer corridor. This would affect a large number of devotees, the petitioner said.