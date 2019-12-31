All set for counting of votes

Votes polled in two phases of rural local body elections held in the district will be counted in 12 counting centres in the district – a counting centre for each panchayat union - on Thursday amidst tight security.

After the second phase of polling was over on Monday evening, the sealed ballot boxes from Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ottapidaaram, Vilaathikulam and Pudhur Unions were brought to the counting centres with tight police security where the ballot boxes were kept in the strongrooms, which were sealed in the presence of the agents of the candidates.

District Collector Sandeep Nanduri inspected the polling stations since late Monday night to review the security arrangements made in the counting centres, especially in the strongrooms being guarded by armed police personnel round-the-clock. Counting of votes in 12 centres will commence at 8 a.m. on Thursday under the supervision of 5 micro observers posted in in each centre. The entire counting of votes will be videographed.

In Kanniyakumari district, the votes polled in the rural local bodies in nine panchayat unions of the district will be counted in the counting centres established in each union on Thursday. District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, who chaired a training programme held on Tuesday, explained in detail the dos and don’ts during the counting of votes to the trainees.