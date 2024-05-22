GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All roads lead to Tirupparankundram on Vaikasi Visakam

Published - May 22, 2024 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple at Tirupparankundram on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple at Tirupparankundram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Thousands of devotees carrying decorated ‘kavadis’ and milk pots on their shoulders and heads made their way to Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram on Wednesday. 

On the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam, devotees to fulfil their vows to the Lord, walked towards the temple in a procession. 

The idol of Lord Shanmuganathar was brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple - one of the six holy abodes of Lord Murugan –to the Visaka mandapam around 6 a.m.  

Special milk abhishekams were performed until 2 p.m. by devotees who brought pots filled with milk. Special puja and milk abhishekam were performed to the Lord and His consorts – Valli and Deivanai – on the occasion. 

Some also offered their prayers to the Lord by piercing their tongues with spears.  

Many organisations and volunteers had set up stalls to distribute free food, water and buttermilk along the way to the temple. 

Public and volunteers splashed water on the devotees at several places along the way to the temple to ease the heat. Police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate crowds. 

