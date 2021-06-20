All prisoners in Madurai Central jail given first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Over 1,500 convicts, under-trials, remand prisoners and those under preventive custody were administered the vaccine during a special drive held on June 19, Madurai Range DIG said.

All prisoners in Madurai Central Prison and Special Prison for Women have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 1,500 convicts, under-trials, remand prisoners and those under preventive custody were administered the vaccine during a special drive held on June 19, D. Pazhani, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Madurai Range, said.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Sunil Kumar Singh, had instructed that 100% vaccination be conducted for the prisoners, prison staff and their family members.

A similar drive was conducted at the Central Prison in Palayamkottai. While 80% of the inmates were vaccinated, the rest would be get their shots as and when the next stock of vaccines was made available.

With a stringent process of lodging all remand prisoners in sub-jails till their COVID-19 negative reports are obtained, the officials have succeeded in keeping Central prisons free of the viral infection during the second wave, he said.

Kabasura kudineer, herbal tea, nilavembu kashayam, multi-vitamin and zinc tablets are being distributed among the prisoners to help boost their immunity, he added.

However, two prison staff, one in Madurai and another in Palayamkottai succumbed to the infection in the second wave. Except for a handful of prison staff who are on leave, all others have been given the first dose. Their family members have also been vaccinated, officials said.