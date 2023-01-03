HamberMenu
All geared for Arudra darshan in Thiruuthirakosamangai temple

January 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Arrangements being made at Thiru Uthirakosamangai Mangalanathaswamy Temple in Ramanathapuram district for Arudra Darshan festival.

Arrangements being made at Thiru Uthirakosamangai Mangalanathaswamy Temple in Ramanathapuram district for Arudra Darshan festival. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

RAMANATHAPURAM

The district administration, temple officials and police are fullyy geared to conduct Arudra darshan festival at the famous Mangalanathaswamy Temple at Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district on January 5, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Superintendent of Police Thangadurai here on Tuesday.

The officials, accompanied by Diwan V.K. Palanivel Pandian of Ramanathapuram Samasthanam inspected the temple. The “santhana padi kalaithal” event, the highlight of the Arudra Darshan would be held between 8 and 9 a.m. on January 5.

For the benefit of devotees, the temple administration had made elaborate arrangements with separate entry and exit. This would not only prevent crowding, but also prevent the crowd from gathering at one place.

Apart from providing basic amenities such as drinking water inside the temple and mobile toilets outside the temple, special bus services from different destinations would be operated. Mega screens and LED television would be installed for better viewing of the events.

The first aid medical team would be available near the Rajagopuram and outside the temple for handling any emergencies. Health officials said that they would have two ‘108’ ambulances stationed near the temple and Fire and Rescue Services officials said fire tenders would also be stationed nearby.

Revenue Divisional Officer Gopu, DSP Subash and others also inspected the arrangements in the temple.

