After withdrawal of nominations 23 candidates remain in the fray in Tirunelveli and 15 in Tenkasi

March 30, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Three independents withdrew their nominations on Saturday leaving 23 candidates including Congress’s C. Robert Bruce, BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran and AIADMK’s M. Jancy Rani in the electoral battle for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency that goes in for polling on April 19.

 Subsequently, the candidates in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations were allotted symbols on Saturday.

 Since 23 candidates are in the fray now after the withdrawal of nomination and only 16 candidates can be accommodated in a ballot unit, two ballot units are to be used in the polling for Tirunelveli constituency.  

 In Tenkasi (Reserved) segment, four candidates withdrew from the electoral battle leaving 15 contestants in the poll. DMK’s Rani Srikumar, BJP’s B. John Pandian and AIADMK’s K. Krishnasamy are the main contestants here.

