Admissions to Government ITI in Tiruchuli underway

Students will get ₹750 monthly stipend, free uniforms, bus pass, bicycles

Published - May 14, 2024 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Admission to various trades at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Tiruchuli has started.

Students can also make online application for admission to the trades of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Surveyor, Electrician, Machinist.

Those who complete the course would get apprenticeship and job opportunities in private and government sectors.

Interested students, both boys and girls, can come in person for submitting the application for the admission with their educational and community certificates at the ITI office.

The application fee is ₹50. Those who cannot come in person can make online application through www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in

The students would get a monthly stipend of ₹750, free bus pass, free uniforms (including stitching charges), free bicycles, free shoes. Those who have got their school education in government schools can get ₹1,000 monthly assistance under Puthumai Penn scheme.

The last date for submission of applications is June 7.

Further details can be obtained over phone 95788 55154, 70100 40810, and 95669 29663.

