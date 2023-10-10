HamberMenu
Abandoned boat with Sri Lankan registration found in Rameswaram

Police said Central and State intelligence teams have been alerted about the presence of the boat, which was found near the Mandapam beach

October 10, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The boat was found near the Mandapam beach in Rameswaram early on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The boat was found near the Mandapam beach in Rameswaram early on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | Photo Credit: Balachandar L

A fibre boat was found abandoned in Munaikadu near the Mandapam beach in Rameswaram, early on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the boat was from Sri Lanka. The whereabouts of its occupants is unknown, while a physical check revealed nothing inside the boat. Police said that the registration number, OFRP-A-3156-MNR, suggested that it belonged to Sri Lanka.

Central and state intelligence teams and surveillance agencies have been alerted about the abandoned boat, a senior police officer said.

Tamil Nadu / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka

