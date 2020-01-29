A haven for job aspirants, researchers

At 10 a.m., job aspirants and scholars queue up at the entrance of World Tamil Sangam. As soon as they enter the library, they quickly settle down in the chairs with their study books.

The centre, which was built to augment Tamil research and learning, has caught the eye of students preparing for competitive examinations, thus ensuring thorough usage of the library.

P. Anbucheliyan, Director (in-charge), World Tamil Sangam, says there are a total of 20,000 books under various categories including world literature, English titles and research. However, much of the focus of Tamil scholars is centred on the wide variety of manuscripts on Tamil history, evolution of the language and story books.

“At least 250 students access the library each day. The process of indexing the books will be completed soon. We are also receiving copies of new publications in a number of languages, thanks to a government order,” he said.

Until a year ago, a large number of students looking for a quiet spot to prepare for competitive examinations made their way to places such as Corporation premises, Mahatma Gandhi Museum and District Central library.

When Gandhi Museum denied entry to them, they began to flockito World Tamil Sangam, says P. Prem, who has been visiting the library for about a year.

R. Sasidharan, another user, says the library, which has a concrete roof, is a far better option than open grounds.

“As a Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission aspirant, most questions I will have to answer are on Tamil scholars. The library offers me a variety of books on scholars while also providing me study material. I can also share best practices here with fellow students,” he points out.

R. Raghuram, who also plans to appear for TNPSC exam, says the atmosphere is conducive to study.

Other scholars use the books as reference material for their research, he adds.

Mr. Prem, however, feels that extension of library working hours may suit the needs of students who finish work and come to study. At present, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, it will be useful if the area is accessible on Saturdays too.

A senior official says the hours can be extended when the proposed World Tamil Sangam library, a ₹6-crore project modelled on Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, is approved by the State government.

“This is for immediate use. When the larger library opens, the operations will change,” the official adds.