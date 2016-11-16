Life sentence awarded to three persons

An Additional Sessions Court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to three persons in connection with a double murder reported under Karimedu police station in 2009.

According to prosecution, six persons — including S. Kasimayan, his wife Murugeswari , Ilayaraja, M. Kasimayan, Muthuraman and Auto Ganesan — hacked to death Karikalan (32 ) and his wife Selvi (29) over property in their residence at PP Chavadi on March 6 2009.

The Karimedu police had registered case against all the six accused.

When the case came up for hearing, the IV Additional Sessions Court found S. Kasimayan, Ilayaraja and M. Kasimayan, guilty of murder.

Muthuraman is since

dead.