HC denies advance bail to woman married to many men

The Madras High Court Bench here has denied anticipatory bail to a woman who had allegedly cheated many men by marrying them without disclosing her previous marriages and extorted money from them by threatening to commit suicide. The court held that custodial interrogation of the woman was absolutely necessary to extract truth.

Dismissing her advance bail application, Justice S. Vaidyanathan said: “This case reminds me of a Tamil movie, ‘Naan Avan Illai’, in which the hero cheats four ladies and marries them by portraying different characters. The petitioner herein, who is a lady, has gone one step forward and is alleged to have married five persons so as to call herself as ‘Naan Aval Illai’.

“Thus, it is obviously clear that there is no gender discrimination in cheating the public as a whole. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and taking into account the serious nature of the alleged offences, this court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner.”

He also said the petitioner had not complied with the conditions imposed by another judge of the court at the time of granting interim bail to her on September 6 and extending the benefit twice on September 20 and October 7.

In so far as the present case, in which the petitioner had sought advance bail, was concerned, it had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by a person who got acquainted with the woman through Facebook and flew down from the United States to marry her only to discover later that she had married many other men. The police informed the court that similar cases booked against the woman in 2008 and 2011 were still pending investigation.