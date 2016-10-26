Collector inaugurates voter awareness rally

In an attempt at achieving a good voter turnout for the upcoming Thiruparankundram by-election, an awareness rally by the district administration with the involvement of school and college students in the constituency on Tuesday.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, who inaugurated and participated in the rally, said that apart from achieving a high voter-turnout, the intention was also to encourage participation of the public in ensuring a free and fair conduct of the election.

Stating that the Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams and other monitoring teams were in full vigil to prevent distribution of cash to voters or other malpractices, Mr. Rao urged the public not to accept cash or gifts from candidates in return for their votes.

He also appealed to the voters to inform election control room on any violations through the toll-free number 1800 425 3340 or the WhatsApp number 89030 03541.

Students from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, C.S.I Nursing College, Indira Gandhi Girls Higher Secondary School and Sourashtra College participated in the rally apart from senior officials from the administration, including Returning Officer of the constituency R. Jeeva.