Charitable eye hospital opened

Jain Eye Hospital, a charitable institution started with the objective of providing affordable eye treatment, was inaugurated by V.M. Velumani, Judge of Madras High Court, in Subramaniapuram here on Tuesday.

Uttam Chand Hiran, president of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Charitable Trust that manages the hospital, said, “We have already reached out to thousands of people through Jain Hospital and Labs, inaugurated last year, by providing treatment at very nominal cost. Gauging the need for affordable eye treatment, particularly cataract surgeries, we have now opened the eye hospital.”

Nitesh Kothari, joint secretary of the trust, said that while a majority of hospitals were charging around Rs. 300 as consultation fee, patients at Jain Eye Hospital would be charged only Rs. 50 for a month.

“Once they pay Rs. 50 for a visit, they can visit the doctor as many times as needed within a month,” he said. He added that cataract surgeries would also be performed at nominal cost, without compromising on quality.

P. Vijayalakshmi, Professor and Head of Paediatric Ophthalmology at Aravind Eye Hospital, was also present during the inauguration.