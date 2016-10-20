CB-CID gets more time in Ramajeyam murder case

: The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday granted three more months’ time to CB-CID to solve the case of the brutal murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of former Transport Minister K.N. Nehru, who was abducted during his morning walk at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi on March 29, 2012.

Justice A.M. Basheer Ahamed granted time after accepting the usual submission being made by the CB-CID, ever since the wife of the deceased filed a petition in the High Court in December 2014 to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that it had achieved a breakthrough in the probe, that it is close to nabbing the assailants and that it required some more time to complete the investigation and file a final report before the jurisdictional magistrate.

The petition filed by Latha Ramajeyam to transfer the investigation to the CBI had been dealt with by a host of judges in the last two years and the CB-CID had managed to obtain time ranging from two to three months during every hearing after filing status reports in sealed covers with a promise to solve the case at the earliest. One such report was filed before Mr. Justice Ahamed too. He went through its contents and adjourned the hearing on the transfer petition to January 18.

