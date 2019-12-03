8.02 lakh voters to exercise franchise in rural local body poll in Thoothukudi

A total of 8,02,157 voters, including 3,94,433 men, 4,07,689 women and 35 others will exercise their franchise in the election to be held on December 27 and 30 for 3,537 positions in the rural local bodies in the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, District Collector Sandeep Nanduri said the voters would elect 2,943 village panchayat ward members, 403 village panchayat presidents, 174 panchayat union ward members, and 17 district panchayat ward members in the election to be held in two phases.

In the first phase, election for 1,281 village panchayat ward members, 164 village panchayat presidents, 88 panchayat union wards and 9 district panchayat wards in Thoothukudi, Karunkulam, Srivaikundam, Alwarthirunagari, Tiruchendur, Udangudi and Sattankulam unions will be held on December 27 in 824 polling booths. A total of 6,695 polling personnel will be involved in the first phase including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers.

In the second phase, election for 1,662 village panchayat ward members, 239 village panchayat presidents, 86 panchayat union wards and 8 district panchayat wards in Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ottapidaaram, Vilaaththikulam and Pudhur unions will be conducted on December 30 in 994 polling booths. In the second phase, 8,188 polling personnel will be involved.

A total of 20,81,400 ballots in white (for village panchayat ward members), white and pale blue (for double member wards), light red (for village panchayat president), green (for panchayat union ward member) and yellow (for district panchayat ward member) will be used in the firs two phases of polling, Mr. Sandeep said.

Later, the Collector participated in the training programme for the Returning Officers and the Assistant Returning Officers along with Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and others.