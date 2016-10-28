6,000 policemen for Thevar jayanthi

Security arrangements for Thevar jayanthi at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on October 30 were reviewed at a meeting by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) J. K. Tripathy in Kamuthi on Thursday.

Ramanathapuram police plan to deploy about 6,000 police personnel for Thevar jayanthi.

In Madurai, video cameras were set up in sensitive locations to keep a tab on movement of people going to Kalaiyarkoil to pay homage to Marudhu Brothers.

“The strategy is to take people by surprise and videograph unruly behaviour en route to Kalaiyarkoil. Some people are well-behaved when they pass through the check-posts as they know they are being videographed. But, after the check-post, they hang outside windows and shout slogans while crossing habitations,” Madurai Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari said.

He said video cameras would act as a deterrent and help the police with good proof for booking such people. While 18 cameras were put up on Thursday, more cameras would be deployed for Thevar jayanthi, he added.

‘The deployment of the police force will begin on Friday and pickets will be posted on all the prohibited routes and check-posts’