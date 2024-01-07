58 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from house near Sivakasi

January 07, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Sivakasi

Unidentified persons broke into the house of an ex-serviceman, G. Ethiraj, 62, at Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruthangal and decamped with 58 sovereigns of gold jewellery when the inmates were away.

Police said Ethiraj and his wife, a school teacher, had left their home locked when they went to Tiruvannamalai on Friday. On returning home on Saturday night, they were shocked to find the front door of the house broken open. Later, they found the valuables kept in the almirah stolen.

Tiruthangal police are investigating.